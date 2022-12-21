Golden Nuggets: Good to see the d-line getting healthier

“Kinlaw said his surgically repaired knee, which flared up early in the season and landed him on injured reserve, has allowed him to hit the weight room a lot harder than he’d be able to had he been playing every Sunday. That’s given him confidence in the stability of the joint and also means he’s stronger than he was to begin the season...“Way stronger,” he said when asked if he felt more powerful. “It ain’t a feel thing, it’s a know.”

“It’s the same stuff,” Kinlaw told reporters on Tuesday. “You just don’t see me on the grass. But I’m always around. I might not come to the game because you can see the game better on the TV versus being on the sidelines. I’m always around. I’m always still doing what I’ve been doing off the field.”

“He was visibly excited when talking to reporters in the locker room and said he expects to play Saturday....“Me, personally, I do [expect to play],” Kinlaw said. He said he’s itching to, “… be a part of something special, greatness. I’m excited. Couldn’t be more happy.”

“And while the comparisons are reasonable, here are three reasons Purdy has a higher ceiling:

1. Purdy’s arm is stronger than Mullens, which allows him to make more tight-window throws;

2. Purdy is more mobile than Mullens, allowing him make more plays with his legs;

3. Purdy has very good pocket awareness, which allows him to buy time and keep plays alive longer.”

“I knew it wasn’t real, man,” Davis said. “We got some good vets, so I knew they would never do it like that. I was really expecting like $7k which is what it was.”

“Demand’s sky-high,” said Umesh Johari, the 49ers’ vice president of business strategy and analytics, via Kawahara, who added: “I would say it’s comparable to when we drafted Trey Lance.”