Charvarius Ward takes one step closer to clearing the concussion protocol

The 49ers returned to the practice field Wednesday, where quarterback Brock Purdy said he felt better this week and benefitted from a few days of extra rest:

“I feel a lot better compared to last week, going into the game and everything. And obviously, I had a good three days of not doing anything but rest and recovery. I feel a lot better.”

Here’s Wednesday’s practice report.

Did Not Participate:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Limited:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (concussion)

Full:

WR Danny Gray (hamstring)

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

Williams returned to the practice field after his typical first day off for rest. The status of players that didn’t participate or were limited Tuesday remains unchanged.

Mooney Ward practiced without a blue non-contact jersey, which signals he’s one step closer to being cleared and returning Saturday.

Here’s defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Javon Kinlaw’s first practice since his practice window was opened earlier this week:

“It’s refreshing to just see his presence. It’s cool to see him get back into the groove of playing football again. He’s been on a long pathway to get back and a lot of struggles. I commend JK for his effort and persistence.”