Six 49ers receive Pro Bowl selections, seven others chosen as alternates

The San Francisco 49ers had six players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl following the league’s voting process. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Fred Warner, defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tackle Trent Williams will all have a chance to play in the league’s All-Star exhibition if the Niners fall short of the Super Bowl.

The 49ers had seven other players selected as alternates, meaning the Niners could send a group of players in the double-digits to the game. The alternates are guard Jake Brendel, kicker Robbie Gould, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (as a return specialist), wide receiver Deebo Samuel, cornerback Mooney Ward, and punter Mitch Wishnowsky. It would be the first career Pro Bowl selection for Brendel, McCloud, Ward, and Wishnowsky.

None of the selections are particularly surprising, with Hufanga, Warner, and Bosa leading a 49ers defense that has proven to be one of the best in the NFL this season. It will mark Hufanga’s first career Pro Bowl selection, while Warner and Bosa have each been selected before.

Trent Williams remains the best offensive lineman in the NFL, earning his 10th career Pro Bowl selection. While neither Kittle nor Juszczyk are having career seasons, both benefit from weaker competition at their position. Moreover, both players still rank among the receiving leaders in the NFC at their respective positions before taking into account their ability as blockers.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis made it over Dre Greenlaw as the starting inside linebacker. Beating Charvarius Ward out at cornerback were Darius Slay (Eagles), Trevon Diggs (Cowboys), Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks), and Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers).

Obviously, the 49ers hope they do not have an opportunity to play in the Pro Bowl because they are busy preparing for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. However, if the Niners fall short of winning the NFC Championship, several of their most prominent players will be heading to Las Vegas to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 5th.