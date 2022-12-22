Golden Nuggets: Congrats to the first-time pro bowlers!

“In this situation those guys you would definitely rest,” Shanahan said. “So anybody who has an injury that could risk them for the following week or something like that’s to me the decisions now that there is no decision. Definitely rest them.”...Deebo Samuel, Shanahan said, is in that group.”

“The current 49ers, obviously, still face many hurdles to deliver a proper encore for their legendary 1994 run. But we’ll return to that comparison further down. With the division title secured and playoff positioning now on the 49ers’ minds — the No. 2 seed seems within reach — it’s a good time to take inventory of the improvements the 49ers have made in each phase of the game following that debacle against Kansas City.”

“San Francisco’s offense is averaging roughly 8 points, 15 total yards and 25 rushing yards more per game since McCaffrey joined the starting lineup.”

“The 49ers also opened the practice window for rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis, who has participated in both practices this week.”