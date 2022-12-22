NFL executives vote Nick Bosa over Micah Parsons 2-to-1 as the Defensive Player of the Year

As the NFL season winds down, executives around the league voted on league-wide awards. Unsurprisingly, the 49ers were well-represented, given their success this season.

The league executives voted Nick Bosa as the Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa gained double the number of votes as Cowboys' versatile weapon Micah Parsons:

It was a rout for Bosa, who received 17.5 votes. Bosa leads the NFL in sacks (15.5) and QB hits (38) and ranks second in QB pressures (58), behind only Myles Garrett, despite missing one game with a groin injury. He’s a big reason the 49ers rank No. 1 in scoring defense (15 points allowed per game) and total defense (286.1 yards allowed per game) and have already clinched the NFC West with a rookie third-stringer at quarterback. “Even when he’s not getting stat-sheet production, he gets quiet production, too,” said an NFC executive. “Usually, you’re either a make-a-mess guy or a cleanup guy. He’s both. He’s fun to watch.”

Bosa recently overtook Parsons as the favorite to win the award. After the Cowboys allowed 40 points to the Jaguars and had a second-half meltdown, oddsmakers penalized Parsons and rewarded Bosa, who has recorded a sack in every game but two this season.

Second place for Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan was the runner-up to Nick Sirianni of the Eagles:

Sirianni received 7.5 votes to beat out 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan (6), whose team has won seven straight games and has wrapped up the NFC West title while playing “Mr. Irrelevant,” rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. “He’s on his third quarterback — let’s just start with that,” an AFC exec said. “And [Shanahan’s] been pretty good. The Niners had some (other) injuries and they survived and haven’t skipped a beat.”

As much as we’ve given Brock Purdy his props during the past three games, it remains the Shanahan show. The Niners have a specific style of play on both sides of the ball, and you’d have no idea they were as banged up injury-wise as they are. Shanahan deserves all the credit for how his team has looked and performed this season.