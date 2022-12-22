NN Week 16 predictions contest: Will the 49ers keep rolling against the Commanders?

The San Francisco 49ers did what they needed to do last week and clinched the NFC West on Thursday. Now with a long week to prepare for the Washington Commanders, Brock Purdy will look to keep improving his resume as the Niners aim for the second-seed in the NFC.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars over Jets: I’m ready to get hurt again by Duval.

Bills over Bears: Justin Fields is fun, but he ain’t on Josh Allen’s level yet.

Lions over Panthers: Understandable Detroit skepticism has them at just -135, but that’s good value against Carolina despite the impressive job Steve Wilks has done turning things around.

Saints over Browns: If you’ve been reading these in previous weeks, you know the rule.

Titans over Texans: At home, easy money for Mike Vrabel.

Kansas City over Seattle: I want to make the big money upset pick for Geno Smith and the Seahawks, but I can’t do it with them traveling to Missouri.

Giants over Vikings: The Giants are regressing, but the Vikings are due as well. I like the value at +190.

Bengals over Patriots: New England’s lateral fiasco cost me a positive week, and they better not do it again.

Ravens over Falcons: Given Lamar’s seemingly doubtful status, I want to pick Atlanta, but they’ve burned me too much this season.

49ers over Commanders: Brock O’Clock.

Eagles over Cowboys: Gardner Minshew should’ve been starting somewhere this season and I still think Philly’s defense will pose a problem for Dallas.

Steelers over Raiders: Mike Tomlin always maximizes his talent. Josh McDaniels... not so much.

Packers over Dolphins: Miami needs to bounce back, but at +165, I think the Packers are a good value pick to keep the Dolphins flailing.

Broncos over Rams: Two franchises that have some regrets right now. Russell Wilson did look to be trending in the right direction before his injury, and I think he gets it done this week.

Cardinals over Bucs: I know the Cardinals are a mess, but they are unpredictable enough that +300 enticed me to make this pick against an inconsistent squad like Tampa.

Chargers over Colts: Let’s get Jeff Saturday back to the broadcast booth.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Week 15: 8-8

Overall: 127-97-2

Here are the six games plus the Bonus game for this week’s contest:

Lions @ Panthers, 10:00 AM Pacific (Saturday)

Bengals @ Patriots, 10:00 AM Pacific (Saturday)

Commanders @ 49ers, 1:05 PM Pacific (Saturday)

Eagles @ Cowboys, 1:25 PM Pacific (Saturday)

Raiders @ Steelers, 5:15 PM Pacific (Saturday)

Packers @ Dolphins, 10:00 AM Pacific