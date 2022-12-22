Jordan Mason is questionable with a hamstring injury

The 49ers had their final practice of the week that was available to the media. And some clarification, as cornerback Mooney Ward has been wearing his blue no-contact jersey all week, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. Ward hadn’t during the media availability portion since there was no contact during those drills.

For first time this week during early open portion of practice, #49ers CB Charvarius Ward is wearing a blue no contact jersey. (It’s possible he wore it after media left previous two days). He’s working through concussion protocol. Will get update from Kyle Shanahan in an hour. pic.twitter.com/TICRQPn9yA — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 22, 2022

Kyle Shanahan said Ward is in the “last steps” of clearing the concussion protocol, and the team will know more on Friday.

Javon Kinlaw practiced for the second day in a row. The 49ers still must activate Kinlaw from the injured reserve. That will take place Friday, according to Shanahan: “Expect him to be up. He had a real good Thursday practice that was on Wednesday. No setbacks. Real excited to see him out there.”

Here’s the injury report:

OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel

DL Kevin Givens

QUESTIONABLE

CB Ambry Thomas

DB Tarvarius Moore

CB Charvarius Ward

RB Jordan Mason

DL Kerry Hyder

Jordan Mason experienced issues with his hamstring during practice this week. Mason’s hamstring was tight during Wednesday’s practice, so the team pulled him. Shanahan said the team has to be smart with him.

Shanahan said if Ty Davis-Price is the next man in line if Mason cannot go:

“Ty just kind of missed his opportunity early on. There was a great chance after Seattle that he would have finished the bulk of carries after Week 2. But he was out for a month. During that month was his opportunity.”

Shanahan cited that Mason took advantage on special teams during that time, which is why he got the nod.

Arik Armstead, Christian McCaffrey, and Brock Purdy are all good to go and off the injury report.