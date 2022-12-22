Thursday Night Football thread: Trevor Lawrence against Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh and the Jets are hosting Doug Pederson and the Jaguars on Thursday night football. It’s a battle between the top quarterback selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for over 300 yards in three of his previous four starts and has been fantastic during that stretch, having thrown ten touchdowns to one interception. The light has come on for Lawrence in recent weeks.

The same cannot be said for Zach Wilson, who threw for 317 yards himself last week against the Lions, but you would have no idea he was that successful watching the game. Wilson often finds himself running out of clean pockets and missing open receivers across the middle of the field.

If there were a defense you wanted to play to “get right,” then it’s the Jaguars, who have the 30th-ranked pass defense since Week 10. Conversely, this is a significant step up in class for a Jaguars offense that asks Lawrence to do quite a bit. Saleh’s defense will be the story tonight.

The Jets are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 36.5.