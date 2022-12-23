Golden Nuggets: One sleep away...

“If my technique is good and my pad level is good, everything else will take care of itself,” Kinlaw said. “So when the pads are low, I don’t believe anybody can really rock me. And that’s always a struggle for me because I’m such a high-cut person. I’m all legs, so it’s always a game of playing with low pads for me.”

“He’s practiced really well, and everything’s holding up really well,” general manager John Lynch told KNBR’s Markus Boucher and Marcus Thompson on Thursday morning. “Now, we’ve got to all kind of put our heads together, the medical folks, our health and performance staff, the doctors, and then our coaching staff and front office, and just talk about the best plan for him.

“I hope that no one is saying, ‘We’re coasting now because we’re a guaranteed three-seed,’” 49ers tight end George Kittle said at his locker on Wednesday. “Even if the Eagles and Vikings win out and we’re still the three-seed, I want to win all three games because then we’re hot going into the playoffs. I don’t want to get cold. We have a rookie quarterback that needs all the reps he can get. I hope our pedal is the metal and we’re out there trying to win football games.”

“He wasn’t that guy in the locker room that’s just yapping all the time, that loud rookie. He was just a guy that kept his nose down, he worked really hard, and he played really well. And honestly, that’s where you get everyone’s respect, is how you go out there and play, and how you prepare. The way we’ve seen him prepare each week, even when he wasn’t the starter, that’s how you gain guys’ respect. When you get your opportunity, and you go take advantage of it, you can’t not respect that.”

“I’m not Trey, I’m not Jimmy, I’m myself, and same with them,” Purdy said. “We all play the game slightly differently, but we play in the same system. And so we trust in Kyle and his progression and the way he teaches us.”