Golden Nuggets: Gameday!!!!

“The Packers won their division in Week 15, just as the 49ers did this season. And in the season finale against the Lions, they pulled Aaron Rodgers and other key starters before halftime and fell 37-30. Who cares, right? They still finished with the NFL’s best record, 13-4, secured the top seed and enjoyed a first-round bye....But while the Packers began the postseason like an old man easing into a warm bath, their first opponent entered the tub with an atomic cannonball. The 49ers won 13-10 and the Packers’ season was over.”

“I’ve always been able to understand pretty quickly that this is a business and that nobody owes you anything,” Williams said. “Eventually everybody will meet their demise in this game, whether it comes via getting cut or via slowing down and having to retire. Very few people walk out on their own terms, so, I learned that early...Shanahan, for his part, shifted the focus to people in the organization he respects: head coach Ron Rivera, and former 49ers vice president of player personnel and current Commanders GM Martin Mayhew.”

“When you look at him, he has total command. Scripted, unscripted, tough on the road in a hostile environment. What more does he have to prove than to just go do it over a body of work of a career? I can’t think of anything he’s weak at. He’s smaller; he does not have Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes’ elite throwing arm, but he’s got enough of an arm. That does not mean he won’t have bad games.”

“Their quartet of moves was highlighted by the activation of defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw off IR. In a corresponding move they waived linebacker Curtis Robinson. For Saturday they elevated wide receiver Willie Snead IV and DL Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad.”

“I do feel he is a lot readier now,” Shanahan said of Davis-Price. “He’s waiting for that (opportunity). If J.P. doesn’t go, he should get some more carries this week.”

“McCloud is one of three players in the NFL to rank in the top 10 in both punt and kickoff return yardage. On punt returns, only New England’s Marcus Jones has more yardage and a higher average.”