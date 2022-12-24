Survey results: 99% of 49er fans are confident in the team’s direction

The results are in! 49ers fans continue to be supremely confident in their team. With that confidence brings expectations of swinging for the highest seed possible.

Ninety-nine percent of Niners Nation readers are confident in the teams’ direction. Eighty-six percent agree with the 49ers pressing for the highest seed possible.

It’s hard to lose confidence in this team at this point. Thursday Night Football on Amazon flashed a stat stating that 12 percent of teams on their third QB qualify for the playoffs.

That number increases with this 49ers team. It speaks to the roster-building from this front office, the culture built surrounding the talent, and the coaching.

It’s a fun time to be a 49ers fan. Questions surrounding the potential QB situation are inevitable.

Enjoy the ride for now. There will be plenty of time to discuss the QB position. It’s a good problem to have.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.