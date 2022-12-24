The 3 best prop bets for 49ers/Commanders on Saturday: Purdy have have to win ugly

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Brock Purdy over .5 interceptions

So far, pretty much every bounce of the ball has gone the 49ers’ way since Brock Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo. While Brock has been way better than anyone expected, he has had some turnover-worthy plays while he’s been in there. That luck just might worsen a little this week.

The Commanders are going to be able to get pressure with their front four, which makes life difficult for any quarterback. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Ron Rivera dials up something that confuses a rookie quarterback who probably won’t have a ton of time to throw.

That isn’t to say that Brock is going to crumble or even have a bad game, but it only takes one bad throw to hit this over, and it is going to happen this week.

Christian McCaffrey under 36.5 receiving yards

Betting the under is hard enough, and betting the under on CMC seems crazy but hear us out.

In two starts with Brock under center, McCaffrey has yet to hit this over. Also, Washington is very stingy when it comes to allowing receiving yards to opposing running backs. Only one RB has hit this over against them all year long - Aaron Jones in Week 7.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Dalvin Cook, and Saquon Barkley (twice) have all tried and failed to gain at least 37 receiving yards against the Commanders' defense. Throw in the fact that Chase Young is making his season debut, and they could potentially be even stronger.

Jahan Dotson over 28.5 receiving yards

It took some time for him to return from a hamstring injury, but he’s played 80% of the snaps the last two weeks, so he appears to be close to full speed. In those two weeks, he has 15 total targets and has smashed this over in both games.

Furthermore, the 49ers do allow receivers to pick up some yards (even if it’s just garbage time). They have allowed at least two different WRs to hit 40 receiving yards against them in every game since Week 5.

Mooney Ward should be back from a concussion for this game, but if, for some reason, that changes, the Niners’ will be in an even bigger bind in the secondary.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.