49ers vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Niners are angling to deliver an early Christmas gift to fans everywhere when they face off against the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon. The team would match the longest winning streak in the Kyle Shanahan era at eight and remain within striking distance of the two-seed Minnesota Vikings.

There’s also the question of Brock Purdy’s ability to maintain his surprisingly high level of play against a top ten defense, especially one about to get back a talented pass rusher in Chase Young.

With all that in mind, here’s how to tune in to watch the action.

Washington Commanders (7-6-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Color Analyst: Trent Green

Live streaming: Sling TV

Odds: 49ers -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 37.5