Week 16 early game thread: Go Giants!

Happy Holidays, everybody. The NFL slate kicks off with the Giants and the Vikings in a game that figures to be higher-scoring. Both defenses are trending toward bottom 10 units during the past month.

If you are watching the Saints and Browns, you are either invested from a fantasy standpoint or have a family member on one of those teams.

The Bengals travel to the Patriots as New England looks to rebound from the disaster of last week. Bill Belichick should give Joe Burrow and the Bengals fits.

The same cannot be said for the Bears defense going up against Josh Allen, but Justin Fields has been a walking highlight and consistently kept games close.

The Lions are the talk of the league and have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. But the mighty Panthers stand in their way. Carolina has been playing well defensively.

The Falcons and the Ravens meet in Baltimore as the first one to 17 wins. If you were looking forward to the Texans and Titans, that game has been pushed back an hour.