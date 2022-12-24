49ers inactives: Drake Jackson is a healthy scratch

The 49ers are about an hour away from kickoff as they look to extend their winning streak to eight games against the Washington Commanders. Charvarius Ward cleared the concussion protocol and is active.

Javon Kinlaw was activated Friday afternoon and will play for the first time in three months. It’ll be interesting to see how many snaps Kinlaw plays after he has missed so much time. Here is a look at the inactive list:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel

DL Drake Jackson

DL Kevin Givens

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

TE Ross Dwelley

OL Nick Zakelj

Jackson is a healthy scratch, which is a bit of a surprise considering the team is thin along the defensive line. But Jackson has seen his snap count dwindle since Week 11. He has one game since the Cardinals game, where he played more than 25 snaps.

Kyle Shanahan will provide an update on whether Jackson suffered an injury or whether there was another reason for Jackson being inactive.