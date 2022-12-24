49ers vs. Commanders 1st quarter thread: It’s all about defense today

Based on warmups, Javon Kinlaw will start. The defensive line will look to pressure Taylor Heincke and the Commanders all afternoon. And they’ll have to, as Washington has a wide receiver core that presents problems for the Niners.

On the other side of the ball, we’ll see how reserved Kyle Shanahan plays this one. Make no mistake, he despises Washington, and we could see a trick play or two. Still, the Commanders are excellent defensively and will be the stiffest challenge to date for Purdy.

Washington won the toss, so it’ll be the Niners defense up first.