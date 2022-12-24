49ers vs. Commanders 2nd quarter thread: We’re in for a field position game

We’re one quarter in and the score is 0-0. San Francisco was fortunate Jahan Dotson dropped a pass that could have led to a touchdown. It appeared as though Dotson lost the ball in the sun. The 49ers will take that.
The defense looks the same as they always do: Dominant. After forcing a pair of three-and-outs, Jordan Willis has made a couple of plays in the backfield and looks to be in for a big day. Tashaun Gipson nearly intercepted Taylor Heinicke, and the defensive line is living in Washington’s backfield.
Kyle Shanahan elected for a trick play on 4th & 1, and that’s why we’re scoreless. Instead of calling his usual offense, it was the Saints' play from 2019 that involved Kyle Juszczyk and Christian McCaffrey.
It did not work.
