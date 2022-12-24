49ers vs. Commanders third quarter thread: It was a sluggish second quarter

After a scoreless first quarter, both teams got on the board in the second quarter. Washington was aided by an unfortunate bounce or two after Jauan Jennings had a pass ricochet off his hands twice, which led to an interception. Then, on third down, a throw that was behind the receiver took a lucky bounce.

Finally, Tayor Heinicke found Jahan Dotson for a score in the back of the end zone after taking advantage of Deommodore Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga in coverage. It appears Lenoir has a target on his back this afternoon.

The 49ers' offense has been in a bit of a funk. Purdy is 4-for-9 for 55 yards and an interception. Christian McCaffrey had a nine-yard run, but he has six carries for 21 yards. George Kittle has one reception for 25 yards, but the offense feels flat. And understandably so, after an emotional NFC West victory.

We’ll see how the second half goes, but the offensive game plan suggests we won’t see many changes. Outside of the Ray-Ray McCloud touchdown, there hasn’t been a whole lot working for San Francisco.