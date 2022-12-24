49ers vs. Commanders 4th quarter thread: It might take another touchdown

San Francisco’s offense woke up to start the third quarter. Kyle Shanahan took a shot down the field, and Purdy found George Kittle streaking open for a 34-yard touchdown.

Washington elected to try a 4th & short for the second time. And for the second time, the Niners' defense stuffed the Commanders. That felt like ball game. Purdy found Kittle underneath two plays later, who ran untouched for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Washington answered in just over two minutes after Heinicke found Terry McLaurin on a deep pass. Charvarius Ward left the game and was in the blue medical tent. Samuel Womack entered the game, and Washington took immediate advantage.

San Francisco answered with an explosive play of their own, as Brandon Aiyuk ran a nasty route, then picked up 40 yards after the catch to gain 54 yards. San Francisco was forced to settle for a field goal, which takes us into the fourth quarter.