The 49ers defense is the gift that keeps on giving.

Nick Bosa notched two more sacks and added another on a two point conversion attempt to lead a dominant defensive effort on Christmas Eve. Thanks to that defense, and two more touchdown passes for Brock Purdy, the 49ers won their eighth straight game, 37-20 over the Washington Commanders.

George Kittle was a monster in this one, shredding Washington’s defense for 6 catches, 120 yards, and two touchdowns. It was the second straight game for Kittle with multiple touchdown catches, and he now has a career-high eight on the season.

Join us live now using the embedded YouTube link at the top of the page, or just click here. We’re taking your questions and comments for the next hour or so, and reacting to what gets said in the post-game press conferences.

If you miss any of the show, it will be available in podcast form soon after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page, of course.