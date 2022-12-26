Nick Bosa has already had an incredible season, but apparently, he has his sights set even higher.

Following another dominant multiple-sack performance against Washington on Christmas Eve, Bosa was asked whether he thought the NFL’s single-season sack record of 22.5 by Michael Straham and TJ Watt was in reach.

“Um, maybe,” Bosa said after the game with his trademark sigh, “It’s not the main thing on my mind. I’m kind of eyeing the 19.5 more than that. Aldon [Smith].”

Smith set that 49ers' single-season sack record in 2012 when the 49ers rode an incredible defense and Colin Kaepernick all the way to the Super Bowl. With two games remaining in the regular season, there’s no reason to think Bosa can’t get there.

Speaking of Nick and Aldon, their careers to this point have been remarkably similar from a pass-rushing perspective.

Bosa has played in 49 games in his career, so we’ll use that as the sample size:

Aldon Smith was a wrecking ball early in his career. Joe Staley and Trent Williams immediately cite him as the toughest pass-rusher they have ever faced.

Nick Bosa appears to be just as disruptive right now, if not more so.

This could be a season full of accolades for Nick Bosa. The 49ers are a top contender for a Super Bowl, he himself is a top contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and if all goes according to plan, he will sit atop the 49ers' single-season sack list in the record books.

