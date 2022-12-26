Golden Nuggets: Who would you most want to face in the Wild Card?

“At the bottom of the NFC playoff standings, the New York Giants, Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions all lost, meaning nothing changed in the race for the three wild-card spots. So, if the NFC playoffs began next week, the 49ers still would host the No. 6-seeded Giants in the wild-card round.”

“Spencer Burford’s 78.8 overall grade and 79.8 run-blocking grade are career highs. However, the guard allowed one pressure and one sack in 14 pass-blocking snaps, lowering his pass-blocking grade to 56.8.”

Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now

“Honestly, it was frustrating at times, just like dropping back and seeing Nick right in my face and having to make a move almost every play,” Purdy told reporters after the win, which made him 3-0 as the 49ers’ starting QB this season. “It [does] help, like in terms of keeping my eyes down the field, there’s a pass rush coming, there’s guys swiping for the ball, you know, Nick is breathing down my neck almost every play. So, it definitely did help. It helped with my pocket presence and awareness and things like that.”

“He challenged the whole defense this week and I think we did a pretty good job,” Bosa said. “He pointed out plays in the team meeting that, as an offense coordinator mindset, he sees openings in some of the plays. He picked out four or five and it showed us there are some holes at certain times that we need to shore up.”

“While Purdy did express his gratitude with words through the media, the rookie signal caller also backed it up after the 49ers’ win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday with a token of appreciation to Lance by giving him a thoughtful Christmas gift, which was a sweater that included a picture of the No. 3 overall draft pick as a child. “