49ers open up as 5.5-point favorites over the Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers won their eighth game in a row and did so convincingly after scoring 30 points in the second half against an above-average defense in the Washington Commanders.

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to be in control against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers but allowed a game-winning drive with under a minute to play.

The Raiders are 6-9 with a point differential of -2. The 49ers are 11-4 with a point differential of +145. These are two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum. Here’s how things are going for Las Vegas:

More from @Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who was obviously angry after Saturday’s loss pic.twitter.com/83PkNr3SMD — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 25, 2022

That sounds like a Derek Carr problem. Carr threw three interceptions Saturday night and had seven in the previous five games.

The 49ers have 15 interceptions this season defensively, which is the most in a season since 2013. Carr will give you opportunities. And based on this season, the Niners have taken advantage.

San Francisco is favored by 5.5 points over Las Vegas in Week 17 at DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 44.5, which is the highest total since Brock Purdy took over as a starter. Bookmakers are beginning to acknowledge that Purdy, despite being a third-string quarterback, doesn’t hold back the offense as some feared would be the case when he initially took over for Jimmy Garoppolo.

This line would also suggest the Raiders have some success scoring unless the prediction is a 49er blowout somewhere along the lines of 30-14.