MNF Thread: The Colts look to avoid being embarrassed on TV again

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Jeff Saturday is coming off an epic collapse against the Vikings. Indy will be without star running back Johnathon Taylor and will have a new quarterback under center.

Nick Foles makes his debut for the Colts. They have a chance to play spoiler, as the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win. Los Angeles has gotten healthier and should be close to full strength.

The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites, with the total on the game set at 44.5 at DraftKings SportsBook. We haven’t seen the Chargers win a game by more than a field goal since Week 2. And even against a backup quarterback, that trend is unlikely to continue tonight with the way Los Angeles stops the run.

I think Deon Jackson and Jelani Woods will surprise tonight as the Colts keep it close in a surprisingly high-scoring affair.