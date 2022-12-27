Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Raiders

“There’s a chance Mitchell’s 21-day practice window is opened as early as Friday. That would give the 49ers until the Friday before the divisional playoffs before they were forced to activate their injured RB. He’s like Samuel in that even if he’s available for the regular-season finale, the club may want to sit him out in favor of ensuring his health for the playoffs. The fact he’s progressing well enough to possibly practice in Week 17 is a great sign for the 49ers.”

“I still have that same fire and drive as before I wasn’t playing,” Purdy said. “I want to go in and I want to prove to my teammates and earn the respect every play, every snap, every drive, that kind of mentality. So, I just got to remind myself to not lose that passion and that fire and that it’s never easy.”

“No. I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan jokingly responded. “I’m trying to think about how to get him ready for Wednesday (practice), man. That’s a great question, but honestly, I don’t look ahead like that. We’ve got a number of big games in front of us.”

“When the 49ers were backed up against their own goal line in the second quarter, they ran behind Banks on two straight plays and picked up a first down. Banks also pulled from his left guard spot and put a big block on defensive end Montez Sweat on McCaffrey’s short touchdown run late in the game. All of which is to say, Banks appears to be the team’s first choice when it comes to tough-yards, gap-style blocking.”

“According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Ryans is one of six initial names being discussed for the head coaching vacancy with the Denver Broncos. The team fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday, the Broncos suffered an embarrassing 51-14 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.”