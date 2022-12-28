Nick Bosa wins Defensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Nick Bosa has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. Bosa registered seven tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble against Washington on Saturday.

Bosa leads the NFL with a career-high 17.5 sacks. He’s also registered at least one sack in 12 games this season, that’s tied for the fourth-most in a season since 1982. Only Demarcus Ware (2008), Justin Houston (2014), and Chandler Jones (2017) had more.

This is Bosa’s fourth nod as defensive player of the week and is the most ever by any 49ers defensive lineman. And with the Raiders and Cardinals remaining on the schedule, it’s not out of the question that Bosa can win the award for a fifth or sixth time this season.

The defensive player of the year award seems like a shoo-in for Bosa. Bosa’s odds on DraftKings Sportsbook have gone to -1200, with Micah Parsons behind at +650.

Bosa’s remarkable season continues.