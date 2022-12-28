The 49ers returned to practice Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided the projected injury report.

Did not participate:

Jimmy Garoppolo

Kevin Givens

Deebo Samuel

Javon Kinlaw (planned rest day)

Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)

Limited:

Christian McCaffrey

Kerry Hyder Jr.

Ambry Thomas

Jordan Mason

Arik Armstead

Brock Purdy is practicing in full with no injury designation, which means he’s fully recovered from a left oblique/rib injury.

Shanahan said the plan was to give Kinlaw a rest day Wednesday all along, as the team doesn’t want to overload Javon fresh off his first game in three months.

Sticking with defensive tackles, Shanahan expects Kevin Givens to be ready for the playoffs. Givens is making good progress. The 49ers will need Givens athleticism and pass rush. He’s been an effective role player all season.

Deebo Samuel has a chance to practice Thursday, depending on how his Wednesday workout goes. Even if Samuel doesn’t play this week, getting him back onto the practice field and some game reps ahead of the playoffs will prove to be invaluable.

There wasn’t too much new news on the injury front for the 49ers, which is rare, yet welcomed.