49ers Reacts Survey: Week 17

Add another win to the current hot streak for the 49ers. During this eight-game win streak, the 49ers have won by an average margin of 16.6 points. Even the games that have a closer score never felt that close.

With two games left on the schedule, all that remains is where the 49ers end up in the NFC. The Vikings remain in the second slot for the NFC, but one loss from Minnesota in their final two games and two wins from the 49ers would make them the number two seed.

Javon Kinlaw returned to the lineup on Saturday. Kyle Shanahan credited him with contributing to the goal-line stand. Even better news is Kinlaw emerged from the game with no swelling in his knee. In addition, Kerry Hyder moves closer to returning, meaning this ferocious defensive line will be nearly 100 percent.

Brock Purdy continues his stellar play. The 49ers’ offense has taken off with Purdy under center. Thirty points in a half is a far cry from the early season struggles on offense—Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell inch closer to their return. Everything is lining up for the playoff run.

