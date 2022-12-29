One analyst believes the 49ers are the favorites to come out of the NFC

We’re entrenched with everything the 49ers do. During Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, it hasn’t been easy to look away from a Niner team that finds a way to grab headlines on a weekly basis. But, this season, it’s been for the better.

You can no longer say Nick Bosa isn’t getting the pub he deserves, as the 49ers' star edge rusher has all but locked up the Defensive Player of the Year award. The offense is rolling and has been since Christian McCaffrey arrived — no matter who is under center.

San Francisco clinched the NFC West with a few weeks to spare in the regular season and still has an outside chance of earning the #1 seed. Of course, we’re putting the cart before the horse here, but the 49ers, undoubtedly, have one of if not the best chances to hoist the Lombardi trophy this season.

Adam Schein of NFL dot com went through each NFL team, and he gave the 49ers the third-best chance to win the Super Bowl this season:

You have to start with the defense. For San Francisco to make a Super Bowl run, they’ll have to take down some of the best offenses in the league on the way. There’s a plausible scenario where the 49ers' path consists of the Packers/Lions, Vikings, Eagles/Cowboys, and whichever AFC team makes the Super Bowl — likely Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen.

Perhaps the craziest part is when you think about how DeMeco Ryans and the defense have answered the bell during the past month and a half, it’s not a stretch that they’d still be the best unit on the field in every game of the playoffs.

A rational person would agree that the 49ers' defense is the driving force for this season’s success. Look no further than last week against Washington. The offense lived on the Commanders’ side of the field, thanks to turnovers and stops by the Niners' defense.

There is still a fair share of fans waiting for Brock Purdy to make the dreaded rookie mistake. For him to do what all first-year players do at some point. Those plays have already taken place. Yet, the 49ers keep winning, despite playing playoff teams along the way.

Purdy’s confidence should only grow during the final two games of the regular season. And once the team gets Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell back in the fold, they’ll only become more potent.

Do you agree that the 49ers have the best chance to come out of the NFC?