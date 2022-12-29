3 memorable moments during the 49ers and Raiders rivalry

The “Battle of the Bay” has returned. Sure, the Raiders have bounced around a bit. They currently reside in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, both fan bases take these meetings very seriously.

The season series is tied. Seven wins a piece, with the 49ers winning five of the last seven matchups since 1994. This week’s matchup has lost its luster with the announcement of Derek Carr’s benching. The 49ers are still competing for the second seed in the NFC. The Raiders are making plans for next year.

Let’s recount some memorable moments in 49ers/Raiders history:

September 5, 1994 - 49ers 44, Raiders 14

The season opener at Candlestick Park was a special one. As a child, I remember watching this game on Monday Night Football with Al Michaels on the call. Jerry Rice broke the touchdown record on this night.

Steve Young connected with Rice twice through the air. Rice added a rushing TD. The game was out of hand when Young hit Rice to break the record.

December 7, 2014 - Raiders 24, 49ers 13

Jim Harbaugh’s final season as 49ers coach ended at 8-8 and without a playoff bid for the only time during his tenure. However, this game was a low point. Derek Carr led the Raiders to their second victory of the year, which dented the 49ers’ slim playoff chances.

This game meant a lot to the Raiders. There was a dust-up between the two teams during halftime. Then, to add insult to the loss, Donald Penn caught a touchdown.

November 1, 2018 - 49ers 34, Raiders 3

The legend of Nick Mullens began on this day. From practice squad QB to verified on Twitter in a few short hours. The 49ers had previously lost six straight games. This is considered the final “Battle of the Bay” matchup.

After allowing a field goal to Oakland, the 49ers scored 34 consecutive points. George Kittle made one of the best catches of the season. Kendrick Bourne and Pierre Garcon chipped in touchdown catches of their own. Raheem Mostert added a 52-yard touchdown run.

Overall, this game was a fun night in a season filled with losses. 49ers fans will remember this game for Mullens.

When you think about this rivalry, what game comes to mind?