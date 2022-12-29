NN Week 17 predictions contest: 49ers face the flailing Raiders

The 49ers have a chance to finish the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, but first, they need to avoid a letdown against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans over Cowboys: My Titans picks have crushed me all season, and it’ll probably happen again tonight. However, at home on a shortened week against a Cowboys team that does not have a lot to play for, I like Tenessee’s odds at +490.

Eagles over Saints: Jalen Hurts or not, the Eagles should win at home.

Panthers over Bucs: He shouldn’t win the award, but it feels like Steve Wilks deserves some Coach of the Year votes.

Dolphins over Patriots: I know the Dolphins have stumbled, but I don’t think it makes sense for them to be underdogs against New England.

Commanders over Browns: You know the rules.

Giants over Colts: Every week hopefully gets us closer to Jeff Saturday no longer being a head coach.

Jaguars over Texans: The Texans seem to be having a bit of the late surge they had last season, but Jacksonville has been solid despite their up-and-down season. They shouldn’t lose this game.

Bears over Lions: Picking the Bears probably means they will end up holding Justin Fields out, but I think the Lions streak of strong play hits a speed bump this weekend.

Kansas City over Broncos: Remember when I thought Russell Wilson had stabilized? LOL

Cardinals over Falcons: Two bad teams facing off, I’m picking the underdog.

49ers over Raiders: Don’t mess this up Brock.

Seahawks over Jets: It’s gonna end up being a disappointing season for Seattle, but only because they exceeded expectations so highly early in the season. I think Geno Smith gets back on the winning side of things against his former team.

Chargers over Rams: I don’t know why the odds in this game aren’t even heavier on the Chargers.

Vikings over Packers: Rodgers will probably find his way into the playoffs, but given the expected conditions in Lambeau, I think Minnesota has a better shot than reflected in the odds.

Ravens over Steelers: *Shrug emoji*

Bills over Bengals: A true toss-up.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Week 15: 8-8

Week 16: 10-6

Overall: 137-103-2

Here are the six games plus the Bonus game for this week’s contest:

Dolphins @ Patriots, 10:00 AM

Browns @ Commanders, 10:00 AM

49ers @ Raiders, 1:05 PM

Jets @ Seahawks, 1:05 PM

Steelers @ Ravens, 5:20 PM

Bills @ Bengals, 5:30 PM (Monday)