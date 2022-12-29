 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deebo Samuel returns to practice for the first time since his injury

Bosa and Wishnowsky both returned to practice Thursday

By Kyle Posey
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During Wednesday's practice, the 49ers were without edge rusher Nick Bosa and punter Mitch Wishnowsky due to illness. We’ll see which designation, if any, each player gets later Thursday afternoon.

The 49ers welcomed back a familiar face Thursday. Debo Samuel returned to practice less than three weeks after suffering a gruesome ankle injury during the Buccaneers game.

As Nick stated above, there’s no rush for Samuel to play this weekend. Use the next couple of days to assess how he looks during practice. Then, next week, Deebo receives live reps, gets back into game shape, and is ready to roll for the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the practice report:

Limited:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)
DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)
DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)
RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)
RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)
WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

The 49ers will face the skeleton crew for the Raiders Sunday. Las Vegas announced the following moves Thursday:

- Placed DE Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on IR

- Placed CB Rock Ya-Sin on IR

- Signed DE Isaac Rochell

- Signed LB Harvey Langi to the active roster from the PS

- Signed DL Trent Harris to the PS

- Released WR Albert Wilson from the PS

- Restored OL Vitaliy Gurman to the PS

If Brandon Aiyuk had anything to say, Davante Adams would also sit out Sunday:

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...