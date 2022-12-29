Cowboys vs. Titans TNF Thread: It’s the Josh Dobbs’ show

The 11-4 Dallas Cowboys are currently the fifth seed in the NFC. The 7-8 Tennessee Titans are the tenth seed in the AFC and are second in the AFC South with a chance to win their division. So, Thursday night should be an enjoyable game, right?

Not so fast. The Titans benched Malik Willis and are starting Josh Dobbs:

Sitting Malik Willis tonight is in no way about protecting him for next week. #Titans want to see if they might have something better for JAX considering how bad he’s been. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 29, 2022

Paul Kuharsky is the go-to voice for all things Titans related. So for him to say that about Willis is eye-opening.

To make matters worse for Tennesse, they’re without their two best players: Running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Cowboys are without running back Tony Pollard, but that shouldn’t matter against a Titans team that’s likely to struggle to score 14 points. Dallas has been shaky on defense during the past few weeks, so this is a perfect spot to get right for the Cowboys before they inevitably lose in the first round of the playoffs.