 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Titans TNF Thread: It’s the Josh Dobbs’ show

Will anybody be watching?

By Kyle Posey
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 11-4 Dallas Cowboys are currently the fifth seed in the NFC. The 7-8 Tennessee Titans are the tenth seed in the AFC and are second in the AFC South with a chance to win their division. So, Thursday night should be an enjoyable game, right?

Not so fast. The Titans benched Malik Willis and are starting Josh Dobbs:

Paul Kuharsky is the go-to voice for all things Titans related. So for him to say that about Willis is eye-opening.

To make matters worse for Tennesse, they’re without their two best players: Running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Cowboys are without running back Tony Pollard, but that shouldn’t matter against a Titans team that’s likely to struggle to score 14 points. Dallas has been shaky on defense during the past few weeks, so this is a perfect spot to get right for the Cowboys before they inevitably lose in the first round of the playoffs.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...