The 3 best prop bets for 49ers/Dolphins on Sunday: Time for the weapons to step up

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Brandon Aiyuk over 55.5 receiving yards

Aiyuk continues to prove that he’s the 49ers' WR1 this year, and Vegas continues to tease us with numbers like this. Brandon has gone over this number in six of his last seven games, and with Deebo Samuel banged up, he should see even more targets.

Through 11 games, the Dolphins have allowed 11 receivers to hit this over. There are only two games this year without a receiver gaining more than 55.5 yards against them - the Jets in Week 5 and the Bears in Week 9. Those aren’t exactly teams renowned for their offenses.

George Kittle over 41.5 receiving yards

Just call Michelle the George Kittle whisperer. Before his 83 yards in the Falcons game, she told you to take his over. Before his 98 yards in the Chiefs game, again, we told you to take the over. Before his 84 yards in the Cardinals game - ok, you get it.

The Dolphins are allowing the second-most receptions and sixth-most yards to tight ends this season. Mark Andrews, TJ Hockenson, Isaiah Likely, Pat Freiermuth, and others have all hit the over against Miami this year. This should be a big week for George, and the 49ers will need every bit of it.

Jaylen Waddle over 66.5 receiving yards

On all but a few teams in the NFL, Jaylen Waddle is a WR1. On Miami, he’s clearly the second option after Tyreek Hill, but that doesn’t make him any less dangerous. With all of the attention, the Niners are going to have to pay to Hill, Waddle is going to have opportunities to make plays.

Jaylen has hit the over in five of his last six games, missing in that one game by just half a yard. Plus, he does work out of the slot fairly often, which, as we’ve told you, is a weakness for the 49ers this season. The Dolphins passing game is too good not to get Waddle his touches. It might be tough to watch, but at least you can win some money for your suffering.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.