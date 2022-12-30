Golden Nuggets: One sleep away

Matt Maiocco breaks down chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to 49ers in 2023
“I don’t know the order, but I can tell you No. 1 and No. 2 is Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, or Trey Lance and Brock Purdy,” Maiocco says. “So if Jimmy Garoppolo re-signs with the 49ers, it won’t be as a starter. It’ll be as a backup.”
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Raiders Week 17 matchup
“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice. The team is preparing for its Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is everything they had to say.”
Deebo returns to practice as 49ers get healthier for playoff run
“While the versatile receiver likely will not play in Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Samuel’s participation is a positive sign that he’ll be available for the regular-season finale with the Arizona Cardinals and/or the playoffs. This is a swift recovery from what initially looked like it could be a season-ending injury.”
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
“It was a little fun,” Aiyuk said. “I think people took it a whole different way. If you don’t have to play Davante Adams — I would love to not play Davante Adams. I’m trying to win a football game.”
