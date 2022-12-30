Golden Nuggets: One sleep away

“I don’t know the order, but I can tell you No. 1 and No. 2 is Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, or Trey Lance and Brock Purdy,” Maiocco says. “So if Jimmy Garoppolo re-signs with the 49ers, it won’t be as a starter. It’ll be as a backup.”

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice. The team is preparing for its Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is everything they had to say.”

“While the versatile receiver likely will not play in Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Samuel’s participation is a positive sign that he’ll be available for the regular-season finale with the Arizona Cardinals and/or the playoffs. This is a swift recovery from what initially looked like it could be a season-ending injury.”

“It was a little fun,” Aiyuk said. “I think people took it a whole different way. If you don’t have to play Davante Adams — I would love to not play Davante Adams. I’m trying to win a football game.”