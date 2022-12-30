Deebo Samuel is officially out; Elijah Mitchell’s practice window to open next week

The final injury report came out, and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss his third game in a row:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL Kevin Givens

WR Deebo Samuel

Questionable

CB Ambry Thomas

DL Kerry Hyder

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Samuel’s availability for the season finale and said Deebo “has a chance.”

Running back Elijah Mitchell’s practice window will be opened next week. Shanahan said Mitchell could’ve practiced Friday, but he was hit by an illness bug that’s going around in the locker room.

Shanahan didn’t go into detail about which players were affected by this illness, but it’s something to keep an eye on Sunday. It could determine whether specific players see their snap count shortened against a depleted Raiders roster.

Las Vegas’s quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t practiced since Wednesday. So, it’s officially the Jarett Stidham show. And despite head coach Josh McDaniels speaking over four hours ago, there’s no injury update on the team’s website. So, things are going well.