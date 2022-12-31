Trey Lance undergoes successful ankle surgery; expected to fully recover in time for OTAs

The 49ers released the following statement regarding quarterback Trey Lance:

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday. The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irriation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, “follow-up surgeries are not uncommon when it comes to dislocated ankles. For example, Dak Prescott had an initial surgery in October of 2020, a follow-up in December of that year, and took part in Dallas’s May OTAs.

It’s understandable why this may seem like a setback or cause panic, but if Lance’s bone hadn’t healed, he wouldn’t have been cleared from his walking boot several weeks ago. So barring a setback, Lance should be good to go for OTAs, minicamp, and, obviously, training camp.