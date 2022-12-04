Week 13 rooting guide: Let’s go, Robert Saleh!

The 49ers currently sit at the top of the NFC West entering their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. They also are the No. 3 in the NFC and would host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the playoffs if the season ended today. Good thing there is still a month and a half remaining in the season for the 49ers to improve their standing.

Here are the three games that 49ers fans should keep an eye on for Week 13.

New York Jets (7-4) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

The Jets are looking to ride the Mike White train through Minnesota as they take on the NFC North-leading Vikings. New York hasn’t won consecutive games since their four-game winning streak from Weeks 4-7 but are still within striking distance of the first-place Dolphins. Minnesota is 8-1 over their last nine games, with the one loss being a 40-3 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: Jets beat the Vikings. Speaking of within striking distance, the 49ers are just two games behind the Vikings with six games remaining for the second seed in the NFC. A Vikings loss paired with a 49ers win would put the 49ers in the driver’s seat to overtake Minnesota.

Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

Tennessee has taken advantage of its schedule but has struggled against its better competition, with a 1-4 record against teams entering Week 13 at .500 or better. They head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Eagles, who enter with the best record in the NFL, with their lone loss coming at home to the Washington Commanders.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: Titans beat the Eagles. It’s a steeper climb for the 49ers to get to the top seed in the NFC, but there’s still a chance. Entering Sunday, the 49ers are three games behind Eagle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, with the Cowboys currently at 8-3, they’ll need to start losing as well if the 49ers plan to push for the top.

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

Entering the season, this game was likely to have an impact atop the NFC West, with the Rams expected to be battling for the first-place spot. However, the Seahawks are the ones vying for the playoffs, with the Rams playing to decide what spot the Detroit Lions will be selecting from in the upcoming draft. The Seahawks are looking to head to Los Angeles to end their two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Buccaneers and Raiders.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: Rams beat the Seahawks. The Seahawks and 49ers are trending in opposite directions, with the Seahawks' back-to-back losses happening alongside the 49ers' four-game winning streak. If Seattle extends their streak to three and the 49ers extend theirs to five, San Francisco will take a two-game lead in the NFC West with five games remaining.