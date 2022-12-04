Dolphins vs. 49ers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Niners and Dolphins face off this Sunday in what NFL Network’s Peter Schrager described as “the game of the season.” When you look at all the ink that’s spilled this week about how the strength of Miami’s offense comes into direct conflict with the strength of the San Francisco defense, attacking and defending the middle of the field respectively, which are both the best in the league at what they do, it seems like he might just be right.

Throw in the familiarity between the two coaching staffs, centered on the one time mentor-mentee relationship of Shanahan and McDaniel, the bevy of former Niners on the Dolphins, and the recent chippy quotes from one of those players, Raheem Mostert, and there’s even more reason to make this contest appointment viewing. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the who, what, and how to watch.

Miami Dolphins (8-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Map via 506 Sports

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Odds: 49ers -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 45.5