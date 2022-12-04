Report: Deebo Samuel will play today

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported on Fantasy Football now that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play against the Dolphins today.

Samuel took a knee to the quad against the Saints last week that was serious enough to keep him from practicing this week.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether Samuel had a setback and that’s why he was missing practice:

“No, there’s no setback. Just when you have a deep thigh bruise, you kind of have an idea how it’s going to be, and it just hasn’t been as good as we were expecting by now. We were expecting him to be able to go full by now, and he wasn’t able, so that’s why there’s some concern.”

It sounds like rest was the best thing for Samuel’s availability today. We’ll see how active Samuel is. He’s been more and more involved in the passing game in recent weeks, as Samuel has 16 targets in the past two games to only five carries.

Even though Samuel isn’t breaking 60 and 70-yard plays as he was last year, Deebo is still a primary part of this offense: