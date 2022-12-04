Week 13 early game thread: Today is full of intriguing games

We have eight games on the slate this morning before the 49ers face the Miami Dolphins. The Denver Broncos will try to right the ship on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Jerry Jeudy returns after nearly a month of missing action. I think they’ll get him involved early.

Deshaun Watson makes his season debut as the Cleveland Browns are on the road against the Houston Texans.

The Commanders and Giants are in a battle for playoff seeding. That’s a big game that is flying under the radar.

The Titans look to do the 49ers a favor and take down the Eagles on the road. Mike Vrabel is one of the best coaches in general, but especially as an underdog. I think the Titans will win.

The Packers and Bears are playing if you’re into that. The Jags and Lions should be a higher-scoring game, while the opposite is true between the Jets and Vikings, as well as the Steelers and Falcons.