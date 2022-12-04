49ers vs. Dolphins inactives: Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams are ACTIVE

The 49ers are under 90 minutes away from facing the Miami Dolphins. The reunions are all over the field during pre-game:

Lot of reunions taking place today as ex-49ers return to Levi’s Stadium

Players:

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson

Trent Sherfield

River Cracraft

Coaches:

McDaniel

Embree

Welker

The former 49er players were seen shaking hands with some of the media members on their way into Levi’s Stadium.

The real question was whether or not Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel would play. Williams left practice Friday due to back spasms. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams hadn’t suffered spasms since he’s known the left tackle over the past decade and dismissed the idea of his All-Pro missing today. Turns out that was correct.

Deebo Samuel is also good to go after barely practicing this week with what’s been described as a deep leg bruise.

As for the inactives: Spencer Burford, Ross Dwelley, T.Y. McGill, and LB Curtis Robinson all will not play against the Dolphins today.

Burford is out with an ankle injury, so Daniel Brunskill will get all of the reps at right guard. For Miami, they’ll be without both starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson: