49ers vs. Dolphins first quarter thread: Fireworks, early

We’re a few minutes away from kickoff. There’s a good bit of aqua scattered in the stands, and I think we can all agree that it’s a hideous color.

We’ve heard trash talk this week from both sides, but this game will come down to whether the Dolphins can block the 49ers' vaunted pass rush. Arik Armstead is back, and he’ll join Nick Bosa, Charles Omenihu, and Samson Ebukam as they attempt to make life miserable for Tua and a Miami offense.

The 49ers offense will need to separate from man coverage, and Jimmy will need to put the ball on the money.