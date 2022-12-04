49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo officially ruled OUT after being carted to the locker room

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return against the Dolphins after suffering a left ankle injury on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. Garoppolo was sacked on the final play of the drive and had his ankle was pinned by a Dolphins defender. Garoppolo immediately went into the medical tent on the sideline and was carted to the locker room after limping on the sideline. While Garoppolo has not been ruled out, the chances of a return on Sunday seem slim.

Garoppolo, of course, took over at quarterback for Trey Lance when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury earlier this season. Now, the Niners will turn to rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who the team drafted out of Iowa State. Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback job prior to the season. Purdy was 30-49 (61.2%) for 346 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the preseason.

The 49ers do not have another quarterback on the active roster, but former Colts and Panthers signalcaller Jacob Eason, who was drafted in the fourth round out of Washington in 2020, is on the team’s practice squad. Granted, if Garoppolo does end up missing a significant amount of time, the Niners could look for a veteran alternative on the free-agent market, where Colin Kaepernick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, Matt Barkley, and A.J. McCarron are the biggest names available.