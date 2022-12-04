49ers vs. Dolphins second quarter thread: Things are getting Purdy interesting

In what was one of the wildest first quarters in recent memory, the Dolphins scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Trent Sherfield, 49ers legend, outran Tashaun Gipson.

The 49ers answered with a scoring drive of their own after a 47-yard field goal was good from Robbie Gould from 47 yards out. However, the drive stalled after a sack and incompletion.

The Dolphins went three and out on their next two drives. Miami is currently at midfield on its fourth drive. Tua is all over today, as he’s running hot and cold.

The real story is at the quarterback position as Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after getting rolled up on:

jimmy garoppolo ankle is cooked pic.twitter.com/0JCnof12j5 — gabriel davis enthusiast (@jay03leaf) December 4, 2022

Mr. Irrelevant took over and drove 54 yards on nine plays that was capped off by a Kyle Juszczyk touchdown. Purdy was running around and playing sandlot ball. It was fun. Let’s hope he keeps it up.