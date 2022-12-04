49ers vs. Dolphins third quarter thread: That was a Purdy way to end the half

The second quarter wasn’t nearly as riveting as the first quarter. But, then again, how could it be? There were multiple punts and an arm punt, you could say, but there were no touchdowns between two of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL. That is, until the final drive of the half.

An 11-play drive, marching 76 yards in a two-minute situation with your third-string QB, who didn’t get a chance to practice with the starters all week. That’s as good as it gets for the 49ers.

Jauan Jennings made a play. Deebo Samuel picked up an interference call, and Christian McCaffrey capped off a drive for a score to make it 17-10.

Brock Purdy’s interception came on a 4th & 3 fade route to Brandon Aiyuk. It was no harm, no foul. He’s balling, as is Nick Bosa, who has two sacks on the day and is up to 13.5 on the season.

The Dolphins have either scored or gone three-and-out. Let’s see if the Niners can keep their second-half shutout streak going.