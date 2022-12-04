49ers vs. Dolphins 4th quarter thread: More points, preferably.

The 49ers controlled the third quarter and have Tua in hell as we head to the fourth. Tua looks frazzled. Pressure is getting to him and nothing is working. He’s thrown a pair of interceptions, and the majority of his throws have been off. This is not and cannot be an MVP candidate. It’s almost as if competition matters.

The 49ers offense had a short field, but couldn’t turn that into a touchdown. They haven’t had much of an issue moving the ball, despite having their third-string quarterback.

And, as of typing this, Tyreek Hill just scored to make it 23-16. Buckle up.