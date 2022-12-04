The 49ers defense was always going to have to carry them, and that was doubly true today.

With Jimmy Garoppolo down in the first quarter, the DeMeco Ryans’ unit simply refused to lose. After giving up a 75 yard touchdown on the game’s first play, the defense rose up and carried the team to victory.

For the fifth straight game, the 49ers held an opponent to 17 points or fewer. The defense forced four turnovers, and scored a touchdown on a Nick Bosa strip sack. It was a masterpiece in defensive football. Speaking of masterpieces, Nick Bosa may have just won the Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Join us live now using the embedded YouTube link at the top of the page, or just click here. We’re taking your questions and comments for the next hour or so, and reacting to what gets said in the post-game press conferences.

If you miss any of the show, it will be available in podcast form soon after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page, of course.