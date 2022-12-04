Jimmy Garoppolo will have season-ending surgery; Josh Johnson signed to the practice squad

The mood was somber in the San Francisco 49ers locker room and during the postgame as the team did their best to manage their emotions after the loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery on his foot after “he broke a few things.” Shanahan said the 49ers would need to add another quarterback with Garoppolo out: “We know we gotta bring in someone else in at least.”

Shanahan continued: “We’ll see going forward, but we got a resilient group. We got a strong team. Guys who love football. Gotta make sure we really ride that high the rest of the year and hope that makes us better.”

Kyle Juszczyk said, “It’s crazy, man. I feel so bad for him and everything that he’s had to go through. It feels like we’ve been down this road so many times.”

Christian McCaffrey added that “it’s brutal. I haven’t been around a long time here, but I can’t say enough good things about him.”

You can’t help but feel awful for Jimmy, who was playing the best ball of his life. But, after the game, Nick Bosa said he felt like Garoppolo was taking another leap as a leader and really taking command of the team.

San Francisco signed Josh Johnson to the practice squad. This is Johnson’s third stint with the 49ers.

Shanahan was complimentary of Brock Purdy, who also spoke after the game. Purdy, who has been playing against the 49ers' first-team defense for the past couple of months, said he prepares every single week like he’s the starter.

Like most of the other Niners, Fred Warner echoed Shanahan’s confidence: “The savvy for being a rookie. You see him doing the no-look passes and putting the ball where it’s supposed to be.”

Warner used an example from Friday’s practice to highlight why the team believes in Purdy:

Fred Warner says Brock Purdy is advanced from a confidence and awareness standpoint for a rookie. Warner praised Purdy’s competitiveness, swag and said he had the “it” factor. Here’s Warner using an example from practice about Purdy pic.twitter.com/411qeJ70eK — KP (@KP_Show) December 5, 2022

All of the cliches were tossed out. Nick Bosa said Purdy has the “dog” in him.

We’ll see which veteran the 49ers bring in. We’ll throw out some names Monday morning. Some might sound ridiculous, but the 49ers are 8-4, flirting with the top seed and in first place in their division.