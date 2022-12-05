Raheem Mostert tried to put the genie back in the lamp, but Deebo Samuel clearly did not forget his former teammate’s bulletin board material in the lead-up to the game:

Deebo Samuel on Raheem Mostert’s comments earlier in the week:



“I thought they had the best talent. Oh... my bad.” pic.twitter.com/5t5yTktHz8 — KNBR (@KNBR) December 5, 2022

Why anyone would want to poke a bear like the 49ers, I have no idea, but clearly, Deebo didn’t forget.

None of Mostert’s comments have aged particularly well.

“Me and Jeff Wilson Jr. are going to go crazy,” he told Tyler Dunne.

Apparently, crazy means a combined eight carries for 33 yards in the game.

“We have a quarterback that can actually sling it,” he said.

Tua Tagovailoa: 18 of 33, 295 yards (40 percent of his yardage came on two plays), 2 TD, 2 INT, 3 sacks, 1 lost fumble returned for a touchdown, 19.3 QBR. The vaunted Dolphins' offense failed to convert a

“He got shook early,” Samuel said, “He was just throwing gimmies out there.”

I doubt we will see a single derogatory comment about the 49ers for the rest of the season.

That said, let’s not lose perspective. Raheem Mostert is still a great person and clearly still cares about his former teammates beyond football.

Raheem Mostert was mid-answer when he found out about Jimmy Garoppolo’s broken foot — he lost his train of tonight and wanted to go speak to Jimmy G and his family



Could really tell he was upset by the news — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 5, 2022

Hear more about this and other stories in today’s 49ers in Five podcast. Our five-minute daily update gives you the latest news, best audio clips, and everything else you need to know about the team. Subscribe to the Niners Nation Podcast Network today, so you don’t miss an episode!